Covid entering endemic stage in India, cases likely to start subsiding after 10-12 days

The current rise in Covid cases is being driven by XBB.1.16, which is a sub variant of Omicron, they added.



While Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant, most of the assigned variants have little or no significant transmissibility, disease severity or immune escape.



The prevalence of XBB.1.16 increased from 21.6 per cent in February this year to 35.8 per cent in March.

However, no evidence of an increase in hospitalisation or mortality has been reported, official sources said.