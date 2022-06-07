Covid fear returns in Karnataka; Health Department on alert

Experts suggest to make masks compulsory, implement guidelines, and conduct genomic sequencing tests. They have also suggested increasing the number of Covid tests and to keep vigil on International passengers, sources in the Health Department said on Tuesday.



On the other hand, the state Health Department has confirmed that it has begun the third round of the serological survey of children between 6 to 14 years across the state.



The blood samples of 5,072 children are being collected. Through this survey, the possibility of a fourth Covid wave and its impact on children will be known.



The samples of children who have not taken Covid vaccination are collected. Two ml blood and swabs from nose and throat are also collected. The examination of these samples will help understand whether children have a natural immunity or have developed antibodies against the virus due to infection.