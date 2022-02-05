Covid primary cause in 23.5 pc deaths reported in Delhi from January 13 to February 3: Data

In 530 fatalities, the finding of the virus was incidental as the patients had comorbidities and were ailing for long, according to officials.



"The deaths where COVID-19 is reported in the patients are treated as coronavirus deaths. It is an established principle. We have a panel of experts and the analysis was done to see whether there was a pattern to the pneumonia that was typical of Covid, but it was found that the fatalities were among those who were end-stage patients," an official had said earlier.



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been stressing that a majority of the patients who succumbed to COVID-19 during the third wave of the pandemic had comorbidities.