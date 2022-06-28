Covid spiked mental health issues in marginalised kids in India: Report

While the Covid-19 pandemic was hard for all, children belonging to the most marginalised section in India were the worst affected as it led to their increased isolation, affecting their mental health significantly, according to a report on Tuesday.



The report by non-profit Save the Children-Bal Raksha Bharat showed an increase in feelings of loneliness, anxiety, anger, grief and substance and sexual abuse among children.



About 44 per cent of children reported that they could not share their sorrow/anger/stress-related feelings with anyone and three out of four children could not share serious concerns like domestic/spousal violence with anyone.



Isolation from the peer group had a major impact on the mental well-being of the children with increased cases of child labour and substance abuse as they struggle to cope with a lack of coping mechanisms to express their feelings and thoughts.