Covid surge: Face masks mandatory in Gurugram; Himachal Pradesh records 420 new cases, 2 deaths
According to the administration officials, this decision was taken as a precautionary measure against the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram over the past few weeks
The Gurugram district administration on Tuesday made it mandatory for the general public to wear face masks at all public places, government offices, malls, private offices etc, where there is a gathering of more than 100 people.
Gurugram Deputy Commissioner, Nishant Kumar Yadav in his order said, "It is mandatory to wear face masks in public places, malls, government/private offices where more than 100 people gather in the district to prevent the spread of Covid infection, as per the instructions of Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department."
"Covid infection has been increasing in the district for the last few days, so necessary steps have to be taken to prevent Covid infection as per the instructions of the Health Department, in which it is mandatory to wear a mask and maintain proper distance," he said.
Yadav has also instructed all Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Police Department and all department heads to take necessary steps to ensure compliance of the orders.
Himachal Pradesh recorded 420 new coronavirus infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours, a state health department official said on Tuesday.
The two deceased include an 81-year-old woman from Kullu and a 100-year-old man from Una district, health officials said, adding that with the recent deaths, the total number of fatalities in the hill state have risen to 4,206.
The new cases have increased the total number of active cases in the state to 1,863. The positivity rate has increased to 7 per cent. In the wake of the rising cases, the state government has conducted mock drills at health facilities in various districts with Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil monitoring one at Kandaghat in Solan district.
The objective of this exercise is to ensure the operational readiness of these health facilities for the management of any spurt in COVID cases with focus bed capacities that includes isolation beds, oxygen-supported isolation beds, ICU beds and ventilator-supported beds, along with the availability of Advanced and Basic Life Support system and ambulances, said Mission Director National Health Mission Sudesh Kumar Mokhta.
