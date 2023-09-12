Cow vigilante Monu Manesar arrested in Haryana, to be handed over to Rajasthan
Manesar is a prominent member of the RSS-affiliated Bajrang Dal, active in the Nuh (formerly Mewat) region on the Haryana–Rajasthan border
Notorious cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who was named as prime accused in the Nasir–Junaid murder case, has been arrested by the Haryana police.
Junaid and Nasir’s charred bodies were found in a burnt vehicle in Haryana on 16 February 2022. They were allegedly killed by Manesar and his gang on suspicion of cow slaughter. Videos shared on social media showed that the Muslim men were chased down by Manesar and his gang of 'cow activists' (gau rakshak).
CCTV footage showing Manersar being arrested has surfaced on social media.
A prominent member of the RSS-affiliated Bajrang Dal, Manesar has been active in the Nuh (formerly Mewat) region on the border of Haryana and Rajasthan for a while. He will be handed over to the Rajasthan police, according to media reports.
It is worth recalling here that the Haryana police last month (August 2023) announced a probe Manesar’s role in Nuh violence.
"A special investigation team will be formed to probe all cases of violence," Haryana police chief PK Agrawal had said last month. "If there was any conspiracy, it will also be investigated and the guilty will not be spared. The role of Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar is also being investigated."
The police crackdown on Manesar has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While the general public welcomed the ‘action’, right-wing 'activists' attacked the Haryana police and trolled its supporters.
