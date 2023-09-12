Cow vigilante Monu Manesar arrested in Haryana, to be handed over to Rajasthan

Notorious cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who was named as prime accused in the Nasir–Junaid murder case, has been arrested by the Haryana police.

Junaid and Nasir’s charred bodies were found in a burnt vehicle in Haryana on 16 February 2022. They were allegedly killed by Manesar and his gang on suspicion of cow slaughter. Videos shared on social media showed that the Muslim men were chased down by Manesar and his gang of 'cow activists' (gau rakshak).

CCTV footage showing Manersar being arrested has surfaced on social media.

A prominent member of the RSS-affiliated Bajrang Dal, Manesar has been active in the Nuh (formerly Mewat) region on the border of Haryana and Rajasthan for a while. He will be handed over to the Rajasthan police, according to media reports.