CoWin data leak: Aadhaar, PAN Card, and Passport details leaked on Telegram

Personal information of Indian citizens, uploaded on the Central government’s CoWIN portal so as to receive the COVID-19 vaccine shots, was leaked on the messaging platform Telegram for anyone to freely access. Exactly two years ago on 12 June 2021, the CEO of the National Health Authority RS Sharma had rubbished the claims of a data breach on the CoWIN website.

Details including Aadhar card number, PAN Card information, passport number, date of birth and location of vaccination and number of doses were also given as soon as a mobile number registered with the CoWIN portal was entered. These details could be accessed even if the Aadhaar number was entered instead of the phone number. This was first reported by the Malayalam news website The Fourth News.