CPI demands probe in JNU incident, condemns defacing of portraits

The Communist Party of India on Tuesday demanded a probe into the recent vandalism and defacing of portraits of leaders like Periyar, Bhagat Singh, Bhimrao Ambedkar, Karl Marx, Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule at the office of the Students’ Union at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

In a statement issued by its National Secretariat, the CPI "strongly condemned" the incident, and demanded that the guilty be punished.

"This is not the first time that the RSS-ABVP members have been attacking the left and progressive students in JNU for differing with their ideology. The RSS-ABVP has been trying to disturb the communal harmony inside the campus. The party condemns the vandalism in Students' Union office and violence on the student community," the CPI said.