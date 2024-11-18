CPI(M) demands Centre’s intervention to end violence in Manipur

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on 18 November, Monday, has expressed concern over the situation in Manipur and demanded that the Union government intervene to end the violence.

In a statement issued in Delhi, the Politburo of the CPI(M) also held Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh responsible for the deteriorating situation.

“A grave situation has developed in Manipur with the intensification of violence due to killings and counter-killings on ethnic lines. 20 people have been killed in various incidents since November 7,” the CPI(M) said.

The party said that the discovery of five bodies of women and children, who were abducted earlier in a horrific incident, has inflamed the situation in the valley.

The Left party questioned why Singh had been allowed to continue in his post.

“Right from the beginning, it was Chief Minister Biren Singh who was responsible for the deteriorating situation, yet the Central government and the BJP, as the ruling party, refused to remove him and allowed him to continue,” they said.