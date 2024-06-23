CPI(M) demands HRD minister's resignation over paper-leak row

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday demanded Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid a raging controversy around the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the wake of paper-leak allegations and cancellations of exams.

In a statement, the CPI(M) politburo said it is "deeply anguished over the sinister developments which have engulfed the centralised all-India examination processes".

Mentioning exams like the NEET-PG and UGC-NET, which have been cancelled, the Left party said, "The combined impact of this are irregularities and complete collapse of the processes which affects vital sectors of higher education in the country."

The statement said it is not just a result of corruption, but also of centralisation, commercialisation and communalisation of education.

"This is not merely the result of corruption, which is prima facie established. This has emerged from centralisation, commercialisation and communalisation in the education sphere and which is an essential ingredient of the National Education Policy," it said.

The CPI(M) said asking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the allegations is an approach to "whitewash" and demanded the minister's resignation as well as the scrapping of the NEET.