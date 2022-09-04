CPI(M) leader KK Shailaja rejects Magsaysay Award

"...this award is in the name of Ramon Magsaysay who has the history of brutal oppression of the communists in the Philippines. So, for all these factors together, she politely refused it saying that she will be the first politician to get it," Yechury said.

On Sunday, certain media-houses reported that Shailaja refused to accept the award after consulting with the party.

"The NGOs may not be in favour of the Communist ideology. And hence it was not right that I receive it as an individual because I was considered for something which was actually part of a collective effort. So, I decided not to accept the award. I thanked them and politely refused the award saying I was not interested in receiving it in an individual capacity," Shailaja said.

Yechury, who met reporters in New Delhi, said the award was being given for the manner in which the public health issues have been managed in Kerala.

"This is a collective effort of the LDF government and the Health Department in Kerala. So, this is not any individual effort," Yechury said

He said the Magsaysay Award has not been given to any active politician so far and the Central committee is the highest decision-making body of the party.