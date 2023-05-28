CPI(M) says Centre trying to suffocate state with 'fiscal ban'

The ruling CPI(M) has criticised the union government's decision to cut down the borrowing limit of Kerala by half, saying it was an "attempt to suffocate the state" by any means necessary.

The CPI(M) state secretariat said the BJP-led Centre has been torpedoing Kerala's development initiatives by interfering in its financial matters.

The secretariat also urged civil society organisations to protest against the "fiscal ban" imposed on Kerala.

The Left party on Saturday said the central government had earlier given permission to borrow Rs 32,442 crore but the limit has now been reduced to Rs 15,390 crore.