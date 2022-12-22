CPI(M) tells Tripura BJP govt to publish report card on 2018 vision document

"The saffron party in its vision document had promised to provide 50,000 jobs in the first year if the party is voted power. It had assured that the first cabinet, if the party forms the government, will provide 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to the state government employees with arrears. The government has failed to clear the DA to the employees", he said.



Choudhury also slammed the BJP on the social pension issue saying it had promised to provide Rs 2000 social pension to selected beneficiaries. "When the Left government lost the elections in February 2018, the number of social pensioners was 4.50 lakh and now it has reduced to 3.18 lakh. Around 1.32 lakh names of pensioners were deleted from the beneficiary list by the BJP government," he said.



The CPI(M) state secretary said after spending 58 months in power, the state government started providing social pension to 3.18 lakh beneficiaries. "It is totally unfair to deprive more than one lakh pensioners of their pension", he said.



Responding to Chowdhury's demand to present a 'report card' of its vision document of 2018, BJP state chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty on Thursday said the veteran communist leader should first know the difference between a vision document and poll promises.