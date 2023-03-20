Crackdown on Amritpal Singh: Punjab Police invokes stringent NSA against 5 people

Gill also said that police suspect an "ISI angle" and foreign funding in the matter.



The NSA has been invoked against five people linked to the outfit, he said in response to a question.



The stringent law has been invoked against four detenues -- Daljit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Pradhanmantri' Bajeke, who have been shifted to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.



He further said that the NSA has also been invoked against Harjit Singh, who surrendered on Saturday night in Jalandhar.



Harjit Singh, the uncle of Amritpal Singh, will also be taken to Dibrugarh Central Jail, the police said.