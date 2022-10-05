Crackdown on illicit liquor dens in TN's Kalyavaran hills, govt to rehabilitate bootleggers

Most of the villages in Kalyavaran hills can be reached on foot and the bootleggers can watch the police from uphills and can escape as most of the illicit liquor dens are at the top of the picturesque hills which are endorsed with natural beauty.



Police are now planning to rehabilitate the bootleggers and have organised subsidised loans for them to start legal businesses with the support of government agencies and NGOs. The district superintendent of police said that the department was preparing a list of bootleggers who could start their own self-employment ventures.



The district police are also planning to help bootleggers prepare for competitive examinations and is in discussion with some NGOs and with institutions that conduct competitive examinations.