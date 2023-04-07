'Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge': Sidhu after meeting Cong president

Days after his release from jail on completing his sentence, Congress leader and former MP Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday met the party chief here and hailed him, saying "credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge".

Sidhu, who completed his jail term in a 1988 road rage case, was released from the Patiala jail on April 1.

His meeting with Kharge comes a day after he met Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and said he can be jailed or intimidated but will not backout from his commitment towards Punjab or his leaders.