Crimea blasts have weakened Russia's Black Sea Fleet: UK

Explosions at the Saki military airfield on Ukraine's occupied Crimean Peninsula have significantly weakened the naval aviation of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, the UK's Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

At least eight aircraft were destroyed or damaged, according to the Ministry's intelligence update.

"The loss of eight combat jets represents a minor proportion of the overall fleet of aircraft Russia has available to support the war.

"However, Saki was primarily used as a base for the aircraft of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet," it said.