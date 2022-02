Criminalising marital rape will end the institution of marriage: BJP MP in RS

Responding to the CPI Member, the Minister said that to condemn every marriage in the country as violent and every man as a rapist is not advisable. "The matter of marital rape is sub-judice. There are over 30 helplines in the country which have assisted women. Protection of women and children is a priority of the government," Smriti Irani said. However, Viswam also clarified that he never meant every man is a rapist.



Apart from this, several other questions were also raised in the Rajya Sabha. Replying to the questions on Panchayati Raj system on the Panchayat's inclusion in the digital campaign, the Minister of States Kapil Moreshwar Patil said that many Panchayats have been linked in the e-gram swaraj, and the ones which are not linked are in the process of being linked.



The Minister also said that remuneration to the Panchayat members is an issue of the states' governments and they can take decisions on Panchayati Raj issues.



Responding to a question of the BJP lawmaker Rakesh Sinha, the Minister further said that various state governments send their elected Panchayat representatives to those Panchayats which are working better.



On a question on the state of the capital of Andhra Pradesh, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the capital of Andhra Pradesh is Amravati, and the issue of three capitals of the State will be resolved soon.



During the Zero Hour, the Rajya Sabha Members raised the issues of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA)A and appointment in the Railway.



Raising the issue of non-renewal of FCRA license of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, the V. Vijaisai Reddy Member of YSR Congress Party said that the Devasthanam needs the foreign funds.