Crores lost in major fire at oil factory in Bengal's Howrah

A major broke out at an edible oil factory in West Bengal 's Howrah district on Saturday morning leading to a loss of a few crores of rupees.

However, no casualties have been reported in the incident as of now.

According to police, the fire that broke out at Sankrail Industrial Park this morning, continues to rage despite the passage of six hours.

A total of 12 fire tenders are currently at the spot with the firefighters trying their best to control the inferno.

Though no casualties have been reported, the estimated loss because of the fire is a few crores of rupees.