Crowd at Delhi international airport as Lufthansa cancels flights

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital witnessed a massive crowd on Friday as German flag carrier Lufthansa cancelled most of its flights for Frankfurt and Munich from India due to a pilots' union strike.



The crowd was demanding either a full refund on tickets or alternate flights.



According to an airport officials, over 100 affected people gathered in front of the T3 terminal.



The official said that two flights bound for Frankfurt and Munich were cancelled, affecting nearly 700 passengers.