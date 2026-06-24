CRPF suspends DIG for social media posts opposing CAPF Bill

A senior Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer of deputy inspector-general rank has been suspended for allegedly sharing content critical of the government on social media during the passage of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, a legislation that had sparked strong opposition from cadre officers of the paramilitary forces.

The case is believed to be the first of its kind among the roughly 15,000 cadre officers who occupy leadership positions across the country's 10 lakh-strong Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Officials identified the officer as deputy inspector-general B.C. Patra, who is posted at the CRPF's Tripura Sector headquarters in Agartala. A 1994-batch CRPF cadre officer, Patra returned to the force in April after completing a deputation stint with the National Security Guard (NSG).

According to officials, Patra was suspended a few days ago under Sub-Rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, pending a preliminary inquiry.

The allegations relate to audio-visual and pictorial content shared on social media platforms that purportedly called for a "change" in the country's lawfully elected government during the debate and passage of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026. The Bill subsequently became law after receiving presidential assent in April.