CRPF suspends DIG for social media posts opposing CAPF Bill
Officer accused of sharing anti-government content as controversy over CAPF reforms continues
A senior Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer of deputy inspector-general rank has been suspended for allegedly sharing content critical of the government on social media during the passage of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, a legislation that had sparked strong opposition from cadre officers of the paramilitary forces.
The case is believed to be the first of its kind among the roughly 15,000 cadre officers who occupy leadership positions across the country's 10 lakh-strong Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
Officials identified the officer as deputy inspector-general B.C. Patra, who is posted at the CRPF's Tripura Sector headquarters in Agartala. A 1994-batch CRPF cadre officer, Patra returned to the force in April after completing a deputation stint with the National Security Guard (NSG).
According to officials, Patra was suspended a few days ago under Sub-Rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, pending a preliminary inquiry.
The allegations relate to audio-visual and pictorial content shared on social media platforms that purportedly called for a "change" in the country's lawfully elected government during the debate and passage of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026. The Bill subsequently became law after receiving presidential assent in April.
CRPF director-general G.P. Singh confirmed the action. "All serving and uniformed officers of the CRPF are bound by the rules and statutes and the oath taken. Any word(s) — written or spoken — or action contravening the same would be dealt appropriately in consonance with the law of the land," Singh told PTI.
Patra could not be reached for comment. However, several officers familiar with the matter described the suspension as "mala fide" and "unjustified".
They alleged that Patra was being targeted because he had spearheaded a long-running legal battle on behalf of CAPF cadre officers seeking parity in promotions and service conditions with Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. The matter was litigated up to the Supreme Court.
"The DIG is being unfairly treated and punished by the CRPF headquarters because he led the legal battle for the rightful claims of the cadre officers on par with the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who join the CAPFs on deputation," a senior officer said on condition of anonymity.
The officer also claimed that around two dozen other personnel associated with court challenges on cadre issues had recently received what he described as "hasty" transfer and posting orders.
An association of retired CAPF personnel has announced a press conference on 2 July to protest what it called the "hasty and illegal" suspension of Patra, as well as alleged action against personnel whose family members demonstrated against the CAPF Bill at Rajghat in New Delhi in April.
"DIG Patra is an outstanding officer who has been commended with multiple awards," said Ranbir Singh, general-secretary of the Alliance of All Ex Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association (AAPWA).
In representations submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), serving cadre officers had argued that provisions of the Bill were "oppressive" and "discriminatory". They contended that career progression for cadre officers would remain blocked unless the deputation of IPS officers to CAPFs was curtailed in line with a Supreme Court order issued last year.
The Centre challenged that ruling, but its appeal was rejected by the apex court.
The government has maintained that the legislation creates a unified legal framework governing service conditions across the CAPFs, replacing the existing system of separate service rules for cadre officers and officers serving on deputation from the IPS.
MHA officials have defended the continued deputation of IPS officers to CAPFs, arguing that it remains a legitimate administrative requirement given their all-India service status and supervisory responsibilities within state police organisations.
With PTI inputs