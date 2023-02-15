CRPF to have aggressive role to control & monitor illegal mining & transportation of coal in Meghalaya: HC

According to the court, the entire saga of illegal mining cannot be seen to be the handiwork of a specific class of persons.



It said that though the contempt rule remains pending against the SP of East Jaintia Hills district, his personal presence is dispensed with since he is required to be on the ground, particularly during the election season.



"The Superintendent of Police will next be required to be in court when specifically called for, or else, the reply sought for him will suffice for the moment," it said.



The state has filed a report dated February 13, 2023 enclosing the post-mortem reports pertaining to the recent deaths due to rat-hole mining in Khliehriat.



The next hearing of the case has been fixed on February 28.



The NGT had in 2014 issued a blanket ban on mining and transportation of coal using traditional rat hole methods for lack of safety for the miners and concerns for the environment. Transportation of coal already mined before 2014 and the illegal coal dumps seized by the state was, however, allowed from 2017 with strict conditions and monitoring.