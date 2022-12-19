Cuddling baby in arms, NCP MLA attends Maha Legislature

"However, there is no proper feeding room or even a creche for the women lawmakers... I feel the government should take note of this and make some arrangements so that legislators can bring their minor children," said Wagh-Ahire.



"This is the first time in India that any MLA has come to the legislature to fulfil her legislative duties towards her constituents... It has been widely appreciated," Adv. Vanse said.



Elected from Deolali (SC) constituency in Nashik, the former LIC employees travelled with her family via the newly-inaugurated Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway to Nagpur, around 500 kms away to reach the legislature on time.



Adv. Vanse said that the infant will remain with "MLA Madam" for the entire duration of the Winter Session, barring any health exigencies in view of the climatic differences between Nashik and Nagpur.



At her wedding in February 2021, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, top leaders, including NCP President Sharad Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and others had gone to bless the newly-married couple.