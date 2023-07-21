CUET PG Result 2023 declared for 8.7 L students

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2023 results for students seeking admission in post graduation courses.

According to NTA, nearly 8.7 lakh students had appeared in this examination, for whom the results have been declared on Thursday evening.

Giving information about the results, the NTA said that the students who appeared in the examination can view their CUET PG results from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Most of the central universities and several big private and state level universities across the country are now going to conduct entrance exams for admissions in UG courses on similar lines as the CUET PG exam this year.