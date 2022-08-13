CUET-UG phase 4 postponed for 11K candidates to accommodate choice city for exam centre

The National testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exam, had announced earlier all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28.

"The exam for over 11,000 out of 3.72 lakh candidates has been postponed to August 30 accommodate their choice of city for exam centre. NTA has increased the capacity at centres and also added more exam centres besides making efforts to ensure that the quality of the centres is enhanced," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

"It has also been decided to station additional technical manpower by deploying the facility of Associate Professor level as technical observor at every centre to ensure smooth conduct of examination," he added.