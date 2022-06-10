Curfew imposed in J&K's Bhaderwah town after communal tension

According to officials, inflammatory speeches were made during a protest against derogatory remarks made against Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.



Purported video clips of the inflammatory speeches went viral on social media.



"Action has been taken (over inflammatory speeches). A case has been registered under IPC sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) at Police Station Bhaderwah," the official said.



"Anyone who takes the law into his own hands will not be spared," he said.