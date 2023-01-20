Current govt reduced Parliament to notice board, rubber stamp: Shashi Tharoor

The BJP government has successfully reduced Parliament to a "notice board and a rubber stamp", Congress MP Shashi Tharoor alleged at the Jaipur Literature Festival on Friday.

During a session titled "Sustaining Democracy; Nurturing Democracy", he claimed that tightening the already stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a way that kept people like Siddique Kappan in jail for two years without bail is one of the many ways the current dispensation has "managed to depart from the democratic spirit of the Constitution".

The government has been able to take "a lot of autocratic steps without ever having to declare an emergency", the Thiruvananthapuram MP alleged, adding, "You can call this an undeclared emergency." "They did it under the ambit of the law and Constitution. Look at something like the tightening of the UAPA which has resulted in people getting thrown into jail without charge and bail in some cases for two years like the instance of Siddique Kappan," Tharoor said.