Custody of actor Tunisha Sharma's boyfriend extended for 2 days

Sheezan Khan, co-actor of the deceased Tunisha Sharma, was produced in the Sessions court today and his custody was extended for two days by the court. He will now be in police custody till December 30.

The local police in Vasai investigating the alleged suicide case of the actor Tunisha Sharma asked the court for 5 days' remand to retrieve the mobile data of their WhatsApp chats from Khan's phone.

Tunisha allegedly died by suicide at the age of 20 on Saturday. Sheezan Khan has been arrested on charges of abetment of suicide and sent to a four-day police custody by the Vasai court.

Sharad Rai, Sheezan's lawyer said, " The police has not shared the remand copy with me. Since it's a holiday court we are still waiting to get it. The police allegations are based on the chat history deleted by my client Sheezan. However, he says they had amicably ended their relationship more than 15 days ago. Sheezan is cooperating in the investigation by the police. He wasn't dating any other woman. All the allegations coming out after Tunisha's death are baseless."

Rai added that there is no evidence found by the police and Sheezan Khan's arrest is based only on unfounded allegations .