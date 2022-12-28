Custody of actor Tunisha Sharma's boyfriend extended for 2 days
Police told the court that they want to probe all possible angles
Sheezan Khan, co-actor of the deceased Tunisha Sharma, was produced in the Sessions court today and his custody was extended for two days by the court. He will now be in police custody till December 30.
The local police in Vasai investigating the alleged suicide case of the actor Tunisha Sharma asked the court for 5 days' remand to retrieve the mobile data of their WhatsApp chats from Khan's phone.
Tunisha allegedly died by suicide at the age of 20 on Saturday. Sheezan Khan has been arrested on charges of abetment of suicide and sent to a four-day police custody by the Vasai court.
Sharad Rai, Sheezan's lawyer said, " The police has not shared the remand copy with me. Since it's a holiday court we are still waiting to get it. The police allegations are based on the chat history deleted by my client Sheezan. However, he says they had amicably ended their relationship more than 15 days ago. Sheezan is cooperating in the investigation by the police. He wasn't dating any other woman. All the allegations coming out after Tunisha's death are baseless."
Rai added that there is no evidence found by the police and Sheezan Khan's arrest is based only on unfounded allegations .
Story so far:
The actor Tunisha was playing the lead role in Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul and took her life on the set of her TV show. As per sources on the set, Tunisha went to the washroom during the tea break. When she did not come back after a long time, people went to check and found her dead. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.
Her mother Vanita Sharma on Sunday filed a complaint against her Ali Baba co-star Sheezan M Khan. In a media statement, Vanita shared that Sheezan cheated on Tunisha.
Following the complaint, Sheezan was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide and sent to four days' police custody by a Vasai court on Sunday.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines