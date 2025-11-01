Custody row: Supreme Court says won’t pass orders hurting India-Russia ties

The Supreme Court on Friday, 31 October, struck a delicate note of diplomacy and concern, observing that it was wary of passing any order that might strain India’s longstanding friendship with Russia — even as it grappled with the emotional complexity of a cross-border custody battle.

The case centres on a Russian woman who allegedly fled India with her child amid a bitter legal dispute with her estranged Indian husband. Expressing deep unease over the situation, a bench of justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said the court’s foremost hope was for the child’s safety and well-being, even as it acknowledged the “diplomatic challenge” now facing the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian Embassy in Moscow, and the Russian Embassy in New Delhi.

According to a report from the MEA, India has already reached out to Moscow’s office of the prosecutor general under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), seeking cooperation “on the basis of mutuality and comity.” Fresh requests were sent on 17 October through diplomatic channels, as efforts intensified to trace the woman and the child.

Appearing for the Centre, additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati told the court that the MEA was working closely with Delhi Police and also coordinating with Nepalese authorities, since the woman is believed to have crossed into Nepal before leaving for Sharjah and eventually Russia.