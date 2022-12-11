Cutting Us All Down to Size

The last seven days have been a bit of a mixed week for me, somewhat like what the Delhi voter got in 2020 when he voted for Kejriwal—neither fish nor fowl but a chameleon. And for once this dog’s breakfast has nothing to do with our presiding trinity— the alliterative ascetic, the corpulent chronologist or the malevolent monk.

They have, of course, been up to their devious tricks as before but we shall set them aside for the nonce in order to retain some semblance of our sanity (a rare commodity in this New India, you will agree).

This particular hebdomad began with a news item sent by a friend who has an eye for the odd. If you thought that the only problem with Indians is that they have been growing progressively more stupid since 2014, think again.

According to research carried out by JNU and published in PLoS One, analysis of NFHS (II to IV) data reveals that Indians have been growing shorter since 2012—the average height of the Indian male has declined by 0.86- 1.10 cm and of the female by 0.12 cm!