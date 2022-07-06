CVC withdraws all its guidelines on public procurement as Centre issues fresh manuals

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has withdrawn all its past guidelines on public procurement procedures after the Centre issued fresh manuals on it, officials said on Wednesday.

The move is aimed at having a single authoritative source of reference as procurement executives had complained of problems over the presence of guidelines by multiple organisations in this regard, they said citing an official communique.

The CVC has been issuing various guidelines on public procurement from time to time, and so far, 72 circulars containing issue-specific guidelines had been issued, it said.

Apart from the guidelines issued by CVC, the Department of Expenditure (DoE), Government of India, has also been issuing guidelines on public procurement, including manuals on procurement of goods, works and consultancy and other services, the notice issued by the probity watchdog said.