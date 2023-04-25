Cyberabad police bust fake currency racket, 13 held

The accused Rajesh used to comment on the YouTube videos and post on Instagram that the fake currency is available and provide the mobile number in the account DP through which various clients come in contact with him and purchase the fake notes.



The same marketing is used by various manufacturers and distributors for the circulation of fake currency, the police commissioner said.



Rajesh and Neel Das came into contact with various counterfeit currency suppliers/manufacturers like Ramesh of Telangana, Charan Singh and gang from Andhra Pradesh and Suriya from Tamil Nadu.



