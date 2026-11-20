East Coast Railway announced around 45 cancellations and 28 timetable changes across 19–21 November as Cyclone Akvan began making landfall along the Odisha coast

The affected services include three Vande Bharat routes. The Visakhapatnam–Amritsar Hirakud Express is set to run on a diverted route

Air India and IndiGo issued weather advisories, and the weekly Chennai–Yangon service was cancelled in both directions on 20 November

Cyclone Akvan disrupted rail and air travel as it began making landfall along the Odisha coast. East Coast Railway cancelled around 45 trains and rescheduled 28 others across 19–21 November, while airlines warned that adverse weather could affect flights serving parts of eastern India.

Vande Bharat services among those affected

The cancellations cover routes serving Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Visakhapatnam and Brahmapur, Hindustan Times reported. The Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam, Howrah–Puri and Tatanagar–Brahmapur Vande Bharat Express services were among those affected.

Passenger trains between Visakhapatnam and Gunupur were cancelled in both directions on 20 November. The Visakhapatnam–Amritsar Hirakud Express is set to run on a diverted route.

Railway authorities took the measures to keep trains away from vulnerable sections during landfall. They advised passengers to check the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or official railway enquiry channels before travelling.