Cyclone Akvan disrupts travel, trains cancelled, airlines warn of delays
Over 70 trains have been rescheduled, while Air India and IndiGo have warned of possible disruptions to flights serving Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata
East Coast Railway announced around 45 cancellations and 28 timetable changes across 19–21 November as Cyclone Akvan began making landfall along the Odisha coast
The affected services include three Vande Bharat routes. The Visakhapatnam–Amritsar Hirakud Express is set to run on a diverted route
Air India and IndiGo issued weather advisories, and the weekly Chennai–Yangon service was cancelled in both directions on 20 November
Cyclone Akvan disrupted rail and air travel as it began making landfall along the Odisha coast. East Coast Railway cancelled around 45 trains and rescheduled 28 others across 19–21 November, while airlines warned that adverse weather could affect flights serving parts of eastern India.
Vande Bharat services among those affected
The cancellations cover routes serving Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Visakhapatnam and Brahmapur, Hindustan Times reported. The Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam, Howrah–Puri and Tatanagar–Brahmapur Vande Bharat Express services were among those affected.
Passenger trains between Visakhapatnam and Gunupur were cancelled in both directions on 20 November. The Visakhapatnam–Amritsar Hirakud Express is set to run on a diverted route.
Railway authorities took the measures to keep trains away from vulnerable sections during landfall. They advised passengers to check the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or official railway enquiry channels before travelling.
Airlines warn of possible flight disruption
Air India and IndiGo said flights to and from Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata could be affected. Air India asked passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. IndiGo said it was monitoring the weather and notifying affected passengers on the mobile numbers they provided when booking.
The weekly Chennai–Yangon flight was also cancelled in both directions on 20 November. News18 reported that more than 144 passengers who had travelled to Chennai from Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli had to return home, with the next scheduled service due the following week.
With IANS inputs