Cyclone Arnab: Odisha plans airlift as floods maroon 300 villages

“The state government is in contact with the Ministry of Home Affairs, and arrangements are being made to airlift some people from the marooned areas,” she said.

Garg expressed hope that the rainfall would ease, allowing rescue teams to reach people stranded in inaccessible locations. An additional ODRAF team has been deployed to Ganjam, while a senior officer is monitoring evacuation efforts.

Sorada is among the worst-affected areas in Ganjam district, where the Rushikulya river has overflowed following three days of extremely heavy rainfall, inundating nearby towns and villages.

In Aska, the river is flowing close to its danger level, raising concerns about further flooding. Digapahandi block has also witnessed incessant rainfall over the past two days, triggering floods in several areas.

Odisha Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said most of the people stranded by the floods were in villages across the Sanakhemundi and Aska blocks.

Rescue teams are working to reach affected residents, but continued rain and unfavourable weather conditions remain major obstacles to evacuation operations.

The impact of the severe weather has also disrupted railway services in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Garg said a railway bridge in Srikakulam district had been submerged, forcing authorities to halt train movements on both sides of the affected stretch.

Officials are exploring the possibility of evacuating stranded passengers by road. If road rescue operations are not feasible, passengers will be accommodated at nearby railway stations, where arrangements are being made to provide essential facilities.

Union home minister Amit Shah has assured Odisha and other affected states of all possible assistance in responding to the impact of Cyclone Arnab.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said he had spoken to Shah and briefed him on the cyclone's impact across Odisha, the situation in affected districts, and the relief and restoration measures being undertaken by the state government.

In a post on X, Majhi said the Union Home Minister had assured the state of all possible support.

He added that cooperation from the Centre would strengthen efforts to protect lives, assist affected families and accelerate relief, rehabilitation and restoration work across Odisha.

With hundreds of villages cut off by floodwaters, authorities are prioritising rescue and evacuation operations while monitoring river levels and weather conditions. The timing of the planned air evacuation will depend on whether rainfall and low cloud cover ease sufficiently for helicopters to operate safely.

With PTI inputs