Cyclone Biparjoy: 1,000 villages in Gujarat without power; trees uprooted, houses damaged

Cyclone Biparjoy, which lashed Kutch-Saurashtra region of Gujarat, has left a trail of destruction as it damaged 5,120 electricity poles and rendered 4,600 villages without power even as the authorities said that no loss of human life has been reported.

Power supply has been restored in 3,580 villages, while more than 1,000 others are still without electricity, officials said on Friday

Nearly 600 trees got uprooted and traffic movement on three state highways came to a standstill due to damages and felling of trees, they said, adding that at least 23 people were injured as a result of the cyclone, which also left many houses damaged.