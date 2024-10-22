Cyclone Dana: Odisha govt declares closure of schools in 14 districts
Keeping in view the impending severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’, the Odisha government on Monday ordered the closure of schools in 14 affected districts across the state from 23 to 25 October as a precautionary measure.
The special relief commissioner D.K. Singh, in a letter written on Monday, apprised the commissioner-cum-secretary to the Government School and Mass Education Department about the decision regarding the closure of the schools in the affected districts from 23 to 25 October.
The districts where the schools will remain closed include Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Nayagarh and Cuttack districts.
The above districts are expected to witness rough weather due to the cyclonic storm.
“Keeping in view, the schools in the above districts from 23rd October to 25 October 2024 shall remain closed as a precautionary measure. It is, therefore, requested to please take necessary action in this regard under intimation to this Department,” instructed S.R.C. Singh.
Meanwhile, revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari told media persons on Monday that the district administration of Puri has been directed to ensure that tourists do not visit Puri as it is expected to be affected by the severe cyclonic storm Dana’.
The devotees from different parts of Odisha and outside currently staying in Puri have been asked to leave the holy coastal city from 22 October onwards.
Notably, the severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ likely to be formed in the Bay of Bengal on 23 October is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of 24 October and early morning 25 October 2024 as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.
As per the IMD, rainfall will start in the coastal areas of the state from 23 October onwards while extremely heavy rainfall will be witnessed in some parts on 24 and 25 October.
