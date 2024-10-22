Cyclone Dana: Odisha govt declares closure of schools in 14 districts

Keeping in view the impending severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’, the Odisha government on Monday ordered the closure of schools in 14 affected districts across the state from 23 to 25 October as a precautionary measure.

The special relief commissioner D.K. Singh, in a letter written on Monday, apprised the commissioner-cum-secretary to the Government School and Mass Education Department about the decision regarding the closure of the schools in the affected districts from 23 to 25 October.

The districts where the schools will remain closed include Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Nayagarh and Cuttack districts.

The above districts are expected to witness rough weather due to the cyclonic storm.