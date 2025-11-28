Cyclone Ditwah: Heavy rain likely in coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema

Cyclonic storm Ditwah is gathering strength over the Bay of Bengal, poised to drench south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema with sweeping rains over the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Friday.

In its early-morning bulletin, the IMD painted a picture of a swirling system drifting north-northwestward along the Sri Lankan coast and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. By 2:30 am, the cyclone was positioned about 460 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 560 km from Chennai, slowly but steadily making its way toward the shores of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh. It is expected to hover over the region by the dawn of 30 November.

As Ditwah approaches, the skies over Andhra Pradesh are set to darken. Light to moderate showers are likely to grace many parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, intensifying into heavy to very heavy downpours on 29 November. By 30 November, some areas may witness extremely heavy rainfall, crossing 20 cm, as the cyclone’s full force unfurls.