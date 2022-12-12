Cyclone effect: TN fishermen seek immediate compensation for damaged equipment

The fishermen organisations of Tamil Nadu have requested the state government to provide immediate assistance for their fishing nets and vessels damaged during the recent Cyclone Mandous.



According to fishermen groups and associations, fishing nets and vessels worth Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 25 lakhs were damaged in the recent cyclone and rains.



M.D. Dhayalan, President of the Indian Fishermen association, Kasimedu told mediapersons, "The fishermen did not venture into seas for the past seven days. The fishermen need immediate assistance of Rs 15,000 per trawler at the earliest. We came to know that the government is conducting a survey on the damaged vessels and nets but we are asking for immediate assistance without which trawlers cannot venture out into the seas."