Cyclone Mandous aftermath: Heavy rains witnessed in southern Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains lashed several parts of south coastal and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh early on Saturday after cyclonic storm Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

According to a status report of the AP government, Naidupeta in Tirupati district received the highest rainfall at 281.5 mm during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday.



A senior official of the State Disaster Management Authority told PTI that the intensity of the rains has come down as of now at 8.30 am.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with officials concerned on the cyclone-related rains.



He instructed the collectors of SPSR Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamayya districts to be on alert and open relief camps wherever there is a need.



Reddy also directed the officials to ensure people would not venture out in those areas where heavy rains are expected.



As a precautionary measure, the state government shifted 190 people to 28 relief camps in Tirupati district.