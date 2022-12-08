Cyclone Mandous: Red alert in 3 TN districts, orange alert in 6

The weather department has also said that Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, South Andhra Pradesh and north Sri Lanka coasts may get winds in the speed of 40-50 kmph gushing up to 60 kmph from December 8. The wind intensity may go up to 70-90 kmph between December 9 and 10.



P. Senthamaraikannan, Scientist, Regional Meteorological Centre while speaking to the media persons said, "The cyclone is expected to adversely impact the state as the wind and rainfall are likely to be severe on December 9th and 10th."



The Tamil Nadu revenue department has also geared up for rescue operations as well as to clear water logging once the rain hits the state. Pumps and other machinery have been arranged under all the district administrations.



The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are kept ready in all district collectorates to face any eventuality.