Cyclone Michaung: TN seeks Rs 5,000 crore central assistance

Tamil Nadu has sought an interim relief of Rs 5,060 crore from the Centre in connection with the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung, the state government said on Wednesday, 6 December.

With a survey underway to assess the total damage, a detailed report will be prepared later and additional funds sought, an official release said.

It said Chief Minister M K Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday seeking grant of interim relief of Rs 5,060 crore and that the letter will be handed over to the PM by DMK MP TR Baalu.

In the letter, Stalin has detailed the damage caused by "unprecedented" rains triggered by the cyclone in the northern districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet.

"Especially, the damage is severe in areas under the Corporation of Chennai. Infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and public buildings have suffered severe damage. The livelihood of lakhs of people has been affected." "Explaining these in detail, chief minister Stalin has written to PM Modi, seeking an interim relief of Rs 5,060 crore under different heads," the release said.

The CM has also sought deputing a central team to assess the damage.