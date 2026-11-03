Cyclone Murasu kills two in Andhra Pradesh, damages crops across 52,000 hectares
Preliminary losses put at Rs 344 crore as storm damages homes and power infrastructure, disrupting road, rail and air services
At least two people died as Cyclone Murasu hit Andhra Pradesh, with preliminary losses estimated at Rs 344 crore.
More than 52,000 hectares of crops and 312 houses were affected, while damage to electricity infrastructure disrupted power supplies.
Over 12,000 people remained in shelters as rescue teams cleared debris and floodwaters; further heavy rain is forecast for Wednesday.
At least two people died and more than 52,000 hectares of crops were affected as severe cyclonic storm Murasu swept through Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, damaging homes, uprooting trees and disrupting transport and electricity networks.
The cyclone crossed the southern Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narasapur, near Ongole, between 3.30 am and 5.30 am. Wind speeds reached 100–110 kmph, with gusts of up to 120 kmph.
The second cyclone to strike the state within a week, Murasu affected 132 mandals across 15 districts. Krishna, Bapatla and Nandyala were among the districts worst affected by crop inundation.
Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority managing director Prakhar Jain told PTI that preliminary losses stood at at least Rs 344 crore. Crops across 52,459 hectares and 312 houses were affected, while 12,230 people continued to stay in cyclone shelters.
Strong winds and heavy rainfall damaged 2,750 electricity poles, along with transmission lines, substations and distribution equipment. Officials said the impact on the power network was particularly severe in Prakasam and Bapatla districts.
Thousands of trees were uprooted, and some fishing boats were wrecked in Prakasam. Heavy rain, gusty winds and poor visibility hampered traffic on national highways, leaving vehicles and commuters stranded at several locations.
Rail services were also disrupted, with more than 35 trains cancelled, 14 diverted and eight rescheduled. Several flights were cancelled.
The Fire Department deployed 185 teams to remove fallen trees and pump out floodwater. Eleven National Disaster Response Force teams and 13 State Disaster Response Force teams were engaged in relief operations.
According to an official release, the government set up 171 relief camps and distributed 14,810 food packets. As a precaution, 3,066 pregnant women and 1,008 nursing mothers were moved to hospitals.
Authorities also dispatched 725 medical teams to 13 districts and placed 362 ambulances on standby. Of the 814 minor irrigation tanks under observation, 776 were put on alert.
Bapatla recorded 22 cm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. Narasapur received 20 cm, followed by Karamchedu with 16 cm, Addanki with 15 cm and Bhimavaram with 13 cm. Intermittent moderate to heavy rain continued in several areas after landfall.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu thanked the Centre for its prompt assistance and said state officials were coordinating closely with Central teams on rescue and relief work. He also expressed gratitude to D K Shivakumar and the people of Karnataka for their support.
Murasu subsequently weakened into a cyclonic storm and was expected to weaken further into a deep depression by midnight on November 3. The Meteorological Department forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations in coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.