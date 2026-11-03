Cyclone Murasu kills two in Andhra Pradesh, damages crops across 52,000 hectares

At least two people died as Cyclone Murasu hit Andhra Pradesh, with preliminary losses estimated at Rs 344 crore.

More than 52,000 hectares of crops and 312 houses were affected, while damage to electricity infrastructure disrupted power supplies.

Over 12,000 people remained in shelters as rescue teams cleared debris and floodwaters; further heavy rain is forecast for Wednesday.

At least two people died and more than 52,000 hectares of crops were affected as severe cyclonic storm Murasu swept through Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, damaging homes, uprooting trees and disrupting transport and electricity networks.

The cyclone crossed the southern Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narasapur, near Ongole, between 3.30 am and 5.30 am. Wind speeds reached 100–110 kmph, with gusts of up to 120 kmph.

The second cyclone to strike the state within a week, Murasu affected 132 mandals across 15 districts. Krishna, Bapatla and Nandyala were among the districts worst affected by crop inundation.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority managing director Prakhar Jain told PTI that preliminary losses stood at at least Rs 344 crore. Crops across 52,459 hectares and 312 houses were affected, while 12,230 people continued to stay in cyclone shelters.

Strong winds and heavy rainfall damaged 2,750 electricity poles, along with transmission lines, substations and distribution equipment. Officials said the impact on the power network was particularly severe in Prakasam and Bapatla districts.