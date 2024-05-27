Cyclone Remal: Rains lash Tripura, 11 flights cancelled
The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for two districts and an orange alert for six
Heavy rains lashed Tripura on Monday under the influence of cyclonic storm Remal, while 11 flights were cancelled from Agartala airport owing to bad weather, officials said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for two districts — Sepahijala and Gumati — and an orange alert for the state's remaining six districts in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal, they said.
"Tripura received average rainfall of 40.73 mm on Monday with West Tripura district recording the highest of 59.50 mm. There is no report of any substantial damage or loss of life from any district except uprooting of trees and blockade of roads," said an official of the revenue department.
"Altogether 11 flights to and from MBB airport here have been cancelled on Monday due to cyclone Remal. One Agartala-Delhi flight was diverted to Guwahati airport because the wind speed was more than the normal range," Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport director K.C. Meena told PTI.
"The NFR had cancelled a few trains for Monday and Tuesday on account of the cyclonic storm but today (Monday) it restored all its service taking into account of overall improvement in the situation," a transport department official said.
Chief minister Manik Saha urged people to remain vigilant. "The state may witness moderate to heavy rainfall owing to the cyclonic storm. The state and district administrations are ready to tackle the situation. I appeal to people to remain alert to the highest degree during this period," the CM said in a Facebook post.
"Rainfall was reported from various parts of the state. We are ready to meet any eventuality,” an official of the state Disaster Management Authority said.