Cyclone Senyar: Met office predicts delayed arrival of winter in south Bengal

For now, meteorologists are watching the storm’s evolution with caution — and a fair measure of uncertainty. Its path remains an enigma. Should Senyar curve towards the Bengal–Odisha coastline, it could exert a direct influence on the region’s weather, lifting temperatures and delaying the long-awaited onset of winter.

“If the system moves toward the Bengal or Odisha coast, it will directly affect the weather here by pushing temperatures up,” a Met department official said. “If it takes another route, the impact will be indirect — temperatures may rise, but the effect won’t linger as long.”

The next 48 hours, officials said, will be decisive. Once the system strengthens, forecasters expect a clearer picture of its trajectory and its potential to disturb Bengal’s seasonal rhythm.

Meanwhile, the sea has turned forbidding. Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the southwest Bay of Bengal until 25 November, and into the southeast Bay until 28 November, as the ocean stirs under the growing influence of the developing storm.

With IANS inputs