Cyclone Shakhti churns up Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast

The Arabian Sea churns as Cyclone Shakhti, the first storm of the post-monsoon season, gathers strength with winds whipping up to 100 kmph, officials reported on Saturday, 4 October.

Now classified as a severe cyclonic storm, Shakhti is moving deeper into the Arabian Sea, currently centred about 420 km from Dwarka in Gujarat, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD forecasts that the storm will track west-southwestwards, reaching the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea by Sunday, before recurving east-northeastwards from Monday and gradually weakening.