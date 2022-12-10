Cyclonic storm Mandous weakens into deep depression after crossing coast in Tamil Nadu

Cyclonic storm Mandous, which crossed the coast at Mamallapuram near Chennai, has weakened into a deep depression but the weather system impacted the city and its neighbourhoods, uprooting a number of trees.

Civic agencies, including the Greater Chennai Corporation here, were involved in removing the fallen trees. Power remained suspended in many parts of the city and the surroundings.



"The cyclonic storm Mandous (meaning treasure box) weakened into a deep depression over north Tamil Nadu coast. To move nearly west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression by noon of 10th december," the IMD Chennai said in a tweet in the early hours of Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran, citing initial estimates, said there was no major damage as expected. Over 9,000 persons have been lodged in 205 relief centres, he added.