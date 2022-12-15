Cyrus Mistry death: Multiple challans were issued against Anahita Pandole for over-speeding since 2020

Gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole, who was booked on the charge of rash driving that resulted into the death of industrialist Cyrus Mistry, has a history of traffic rules violation and was issued challans for over-speeding on several occasions since 2020, a police official said on Thursday.



The police in Palghar district of Maharashtra, who are investigating the Mistry car accident case, have found this during their investigation.



Former Tata Sons chairman Mistry (54) and his friend Jehangir Pandole were killed after the Mercedes-Benz car hit the railing of the Surya river bridge in Palghar district on September 4 this year. Dr Anahita, who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius suffered serious injuries in the accident. All of them were returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad.