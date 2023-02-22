DA arrears: Bengal government employees to go on strike on March 9

After pen-down strike for the past two days, the joint forum of West Bengal government employees has now called for a total strike in all offices of the state government on March 9 as part of the bigger protest on non-payment of pending dearness allowance dues.



A spokesman of the forum said that March 9 has been deliberately chosen as the proposed day for the strike since by then, the examinations conducted by West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be over.



"We need a bigger support of the people in our movement which we are already getting. We do not want to create any inconvenience for the examinees appearing for their first board examination of life. Precisely that is why we have decided to keep all emergency services out of the ambit of the strike on March 9," he said.