Dairy sector should refrain from inter-state competition: Milma

Milk federations in the country should re-dedicate themselves to the founding ideals of the cooperative dairy movement and strive to build a robust dairy sector while refraining from inter-state competition, said K.S. Mani, chairman of the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), known by the brand name of Milma.

On the occasion of World Milk Day, Mani said in the 1970s taking into account the circumstances prevailing in each state a decision was taken to move forward on cooperative and federal principles.

"This was a path-breaking initiative, backed by goals such as higher milk production and stronger generation of employment. The bottom line was to end malnutrition and presently we are now world's largest milk producer and milk co-operatives have contributed immensely in achieving this. They have flourished by adhering to the co-operative and federal principles while upholding the interests of the consumers and welfare of the dairy farmers in their home states," said Mani.