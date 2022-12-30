Dalai Lama appeals for collective stand against weapons of mass destruction

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Friday appealed to people across the globe to “collectively” take a stand against weapons of mass destruction.

Recalling the massive destruction wrought by atom bombs during the Second World War in Japan, the Dalai Lama said during his public discourse here that he had the opportunity to visit Hiroshima and see for himself the level of massive devastation there.

Two atomic bombs were detonated over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on 6 and 9 August 1945, respectively.